TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In the median of Bayshore Boulevard is a piece of public art entitled “equanimity.”

The art is a group of sculptures made of strips of metal that are fashioned to look like horses.

The sculptures were created by artist Bud Oleson and they have an interesting history.

The sculptures were originally outside the Tampa Museum of Art but were stolen.

For ten years, no one knew where the sculptures were until an anonymous call came into the Tampa Police Department saying where it was.

Eventually, the sculpture was recovered and placed at its current location.

Time, the elements and an apparent lack of maintenance by the city have led to rust and decay.

One of the horses in the group has rusted so badly it has collapsed under its own weight.

James Oleson Jr. is the grandson of Bud Oleson and works as an artist following in his grandfather’s footsteps.

“Most of my inspiration, as far as the metal sculpture goes, was from my grandfather. So, I saw this growing up, I do a lot of Equine work. I saw my grandfather’s horses growing up,” said Oleson.

He was unaware that the horse sculptures by his grandfather had deteriorated so badly.

“It’s unfortunate that this one is in such bad shape, especially since it’s owned by the city,” said Oleson.

A spokesperson for the city of Tampa says a conservator for the city recently inspected the art and found it would be too costly to repair.

No one had reached out to James Oleson to find out if it could be repaired.

“I myself would be able to back to its original condition and make sure there was sufficient structure on the inside of it to make sure it can last forever and then paint and finishes and stuff to keep it always looking nice,” said Oleson.

He says with just a little prevention, the problem could have been avoided, to begin with.

“The only maintenance that it takes is like one coat, once a year just to get the rust to a limit and stop it from continuing to rust,” said Oleson.

The city of Tampa says no final decision has been made about the art’s future.