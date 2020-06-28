Tampa protesters gather outside local jail, demanding release of fellow demonstrator

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Protesters gathered outside a Hillsborough County jail Saturday night.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a group of protesters gathered outside of Orient Road Jail around 7:30 p.m. By 9 p.m., the crowd grew in size.

Deputies say some protesters vandalized the sally port on the north side of the jail where arrestees are brought in for booking.

The protesters told 8 On Your Side they were at a peaceful demonstration in Hyde Park earlier in the day. Around 6:30 p.m., Tampa police say a driver tried to get through the crowd of protesters near 2100 W. Swann Avenue.

From @HCSOSheriff: Around 7:30 p.m., peaceful protesters gathered outside the Jail. By 9:00 p.m, the crowd grew and some vandalized the sally port on the north side of the jail. Gate is temporarily inoperable, but at this time, no major damage is suspected. No arrests were made. https://t.co/8U1a1bAmLp — Justin Schecker (@WFLAJustin) June 28, 2020

The driver claims the protesters crowded around his car, broke his windshield and then one protester jumped on the hood of his car, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Police say the driver drove off with the protester on his hood. The protester was taken into custody.

8 On Your Side was told the protesters went to the jail to demand the release of the protester.

HCSO deputies say the protesters eventually left the jail and no one else was arrested.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: