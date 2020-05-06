Tampa Pride postponed until 2021 due to coronavirus

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – JUNE 09: The Gay Pride Game flag is seen on the 50m arcs during the round 12 AFL match between the St Kilda Saints and the Sydney Swans at Etihad Stadium on June 9, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Pride will not take place this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers made the announcement today on their website.

Tampa Pride was originally scheduled for March 28, 2020, and was rescheduled to May 30, 2020, before making the decision to postpone the event until March 27, 2021.

All Official Tampa Pride 2021 events will have all the Tampa Pride 2020 sponsors, festival vendors and diversity parade participants credited and rolled over for the re-scheduled 2021 events.

While all 2020 Grand Marshals will be the same for 2021.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor released a statement on the cancellation:

“While we wish we could be celebrating Tampa Pride in person, our community will still be celebrating together in spirit–and with even more pride, passion, and love for each other than ever before. In a time that feels heavy for many, I know that our Tampa Pride community will continue uplifting others and spreading kindness, positivity, and love even from a distance.” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor

Back on April 20, St. Pete Pride organizers announced they would be pushing the annual festival back until the fall of this year, but did not provide an exact date.

