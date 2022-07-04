TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said this year’s Boom by the Bay fireworks display on Bayshore Boulevard will be the largest the city has ever seen.

The City also plans to pay extra attention to security, after what happened outside of Chicago Monday afternoon.

“We always hope for the best and plan for the worst,” Castor said.

The mayor’s day started off as she officiated a hotdog eating contest at Tampa’s Armature Works. A Fourth of July Boat Parade went down the Hillsborough River.

Mayor Castor said NHL rules prevented the Tampa Bay Lighting from participating as a team because there is only one Stanley Cup Champion, but the Mayor said this boat parade is in honor of their great season.

Fireworks were scheduled to start along Tampa’s Bayshore Boulevard at 9:15 p.m., weather permitting.