TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left a USPS postal carrier dead Monday afternoon.

According to a release, officers responded to an incident at the intersection of North River Cove Street and North Mulberry Street at about 3 p.m.

Police said a dark-colored Mercedes sedan crashed into a USPS truck and drove off, killing the mail carrier. The victim was said to be in his late 60s.

The vehicle was found about a mile away with damage consistent with the incident, according to the department.

If you know anything related to the crash, call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130.