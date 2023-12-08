TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A would-be Grinch is behind bars after he was accused of stealing packages from over 20 homes in Tampa.

Officers arrested Hyson Williams, 42, on Thursday during a traffic stop at around 11 p.m., according to a news release from the Tampa Police Department.

After reviewing home security camera footage, Williams was accused of snatching packages from over 20 homes in the Seminole Heights neighborhood between Oct. 15 and Dec. 4. He was charged with five counts of felony petit theft and one count of felony burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, but investigators said he may face additional charges.

“There is no easier target for criminals than packages left in plain view,” Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. “Don’t let criminals enjoy the holidays at your cost. Invest in tools and put into practice techniques that conceal and protect your valuables.”

The Tampa Police Department recommends the following tips to keep packages safe from thieves: