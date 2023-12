TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is warning drivers to avoid certain areas where last night’s rain caused flooding on the roads.

According to a release, Bayshore Boulevard from Platt Street to Bay to Bay Boulevard and all the adjoining side streets experienced flooding.

The Courtney Campbell Causeway at Rocky Point Boulevard also was said to have standing water.

The TPD said it and the Department of Public Works are closing the roads with barricades to keep people safe.