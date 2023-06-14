TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Though the guns weren’t real, the situation dozens of Tampa Police Department officers were in Wednesday certainly felt real.

“Here we are working with Moffitt,” said TPD Chief Lee Bercaw. “Walking through a scenario that we hope never will come. But if it does, we’ll be prepared.”

The department held an active shooter exercise at the Moffitt Cancer Center.

“There’s a way to train for it and there’s a way not to train for it,” said Lieutenant Benjamin Brown, part of the TPD Special Services Division. “We’re very proactive with the way we train. We get that mindset in the officers from day one, and we continue that training throughout their career.”

Wednesday was part of that training, as officers debriefed after each scenario and problem-solved what went wrong in their responses.

“We really tried to stay sterile with this exercise,” explained Brown. “Where the officers and the role players don’t know the scenarios, they don’t know what’s going to happen, so that it’s going to be a genuine response.”

The exercise also allowed Moffitt to plan future security cooperation with TPD.

“Especially since we have patients in the building who may be in a state of not being able to ambulate for themselves and not being able to protect themselves, or go and extricate themselves from the danger,” said Terrence Wright, Vice President of Facilities and Support Services at Moffitt Cancer Center. “We want to be able to train staff to do that.”

Tampa police offer free instruction to local businesses on developing and testing their emergency plans.

“If we train on it and we teach our staff about it, then hopefully they won’t have to use it,” Wright said, echoing the sentiment of everyone at the training. “But if they do, they’re educated and they know what to do in that situation.”