Tampa police to hold community forum to address rising gun violence

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department will host a community forum focused on gun violence Tuesday evening.

A panel of local officials and gun safety advocates will weigh in on the issue at an event at the Jackson Heights YET Center, 3310 E. Lake Avenue, in East Tampa. The two-hour event will begin at 5:30 p.m.

At Tuesday’s forum, Tampa Police Interim Chief Ruben Delgado plans to announce a number of initiatives to combat rising gun violence in Tampa.

The city saw a dramatic rise in gun violence during the first half of the year. At least 11 people have been shot in Tampa since the week of Thanksgiving.

“You can get rid of a headache, but this pain right here, it will never get better,” said Patricia Brown, founder and CEO of Rise Up For Peace.

Brown’s son, Devante Brown, 27, was shot and killed in March 2020. Nobody has been arrested for his murder.

While she waits for justice, Brown founded the “Rise Up for Peace” organization to provide a support system for grieving families and help to find solutions to prevent these senseless deaths.

“I deal with it everyday: the pain and the hurt. I have my good days and I have my bad days. But I keep pressing and keep pushing because I know that’s what he’d want me to do,” Brown said.

The organization’s leaders work closely with Tampa police and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to spread awareness.

“We’ve been with them by their side for the entire year. Every month we pick a different neighborhood and walk for awareness,” said Interim Chief Delgado.

Tuesday evening’s event is open to the public. It is the first in a series of community forums planned by Tampa police.