TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police called a last-minute news conference on Wednesday to provide an update on their investigation into a mass shooting in Ybor City on Oct. 29.

Hillsborough County State Attorney Suzy Lopez will join Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw to discuss the case. The news conference can be viewed live in the video player above.

The media will also hear from the family of 20-year-old Harrison Boonstoppel, one of the two people killed in the Oct. 29 shooting. The other deceased shooting victim was a 14-year-old boy.

Sixteen others were injured when at least one gunman opened fire along 7th Avenue, the main drag of the entertainment district. Tyrell Phillips, 22, and a 14-year-old boy were arrested in connection to the shooting, but Tampa police continued searching for additional suspects.

