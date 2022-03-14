LIVE: Tampa police give update on deadly crash involving teens in stolen car

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police Chief Mary O’Connor is giving an update on a deadly crash that police say was caused by teens in a stolen car.

The Tampa Police Department said the wreck happened late Saturday night after a 12-year-old boy, two 14-year-old boys, and a 15-year-old boy tried to flee from officers in a stole vehicle.

As the teens sped toward Plant City, they ended up rear-ending a Honda, knocking it into a telephone pole.

Two women and one man inside the Honda were taken to a hospital, but one victim, a 44-year-old woman, died from her injuries. The other woman was said to be in critical condition as of Sunday.

