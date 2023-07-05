TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are providing an update after a 7-year-old was shot and killed during Fourth of July celebrations near the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

Authorities said an altercation between two groups escalated to gunfire Tuesday evening. The fight left a 7-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head and an adult man with a gunshot wound to the hand.

The child was rushed to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead. The adult was also brought to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hours after the incident, Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said, “Our thoughts are with the family of this innocent child. Our detectives will work tirelessly until all those involved are identified and arrested.”

Calvin Johnson, Deputy Chief of Investigations and Support, will provide an update on the investigation Wednesday at 10 a.m. WFLA.com will stream the update in the player above.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.