TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department will be cracking down on intoxicated drivers and reckless celebrations as people prepare for the New Year.

On Friday, police say they will increase patrols looking for those who drive intoxicated or recklessly this New Year’s.

Additionally, police say they are looking to promote “responsible New Year celebrations,” and hope to crack down on reckless celebrations such as celebratory gunfire.

“The basic laws of gravity and the consequences of driving under the influence don’t just disappear when the clock strikes twelve,” said Chief Lee Bercaw. “Through Operation Countdown to Safety, we can ensure that this New Year is focused on celebrating what’s to come in 2024 and not grieving a loved one because of someone’s reckless and irresponsible actions.”