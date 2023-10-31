TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After a violent weekend, Tampa police said they are stepping up patrols in Ybor City as Halloween events are still going on as planned.

“I understand that the community has a lot of concerns about Halloween and we do have a robust Halloween safety plan,” said Major Pat Messmer with the Tampa Police Department.

Tampa police are vowing to keep people safe and said they will have an increased presence for Halloween including officers in patrol cars, as well as on foot, bike, and horseback. Police Chief Lee Bercaw plans to join officers on patrol in Ybor City.

“I plan on coming out here after going trick-or-treating,” said Lauren Morrison, the Manager of Hot Wax Coffee Shop & Tap House.

Morrison was closing up for the night when the shooting happened and rushed a crowd of people to the back of the business to escape the gunfire.

“We’re all like just go sit, sit on the couches, just sit down, everything is ok, making sure you’re not injured. Everybody was crying,” Morrison said.

Despite the violent night, Morrison isn’t afraid, and feels it’s important to show her support for the Ybor community.

“I want to be able to come out here and support the people that are here too. and i know my friends want to come out and support the people that are here too because it’s not them,” Morrison said.