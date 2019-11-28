Tampa police shoot man who pointed gun at them

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa police shot a man after he pointed a gun at officers.

According to Tampa police, officers were dispatched to a report of “shots heard” in the 100 block of East Flora Street just before 2 p.m. Another call reported a man with a gun in the area.

Once officers arrived on scene they found a man in a backyard shed. The man was ordered to show his hands. The man turned at the officers and pointed a gun in their direction.

Officer shot the suspect and immediately began first aid and requested medical personnel. Tampa Fire Rescue transported the man to St. Joseph’s Hospital.

The suspect is currently in critical condition.

