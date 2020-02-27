Tampa police sergeant charged with fraud in Pasco County

TAMPA (WFLA) – A 15-year veteran with the Tampa Police Department has been charged with fraud in Pasco County.

According to the Tampa Police Department, Sgt. Shane Gadoury was charged with filing a false and fraudulent insurance claim.

Gadoury was placed on administrative duty while the department conducts an internal investigation.

“While I can’t comment on an internal investigation, I’m disappointed Shane has placed himself in this position,” said Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan.

