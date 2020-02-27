Tampa police sergeant charged with fraud in Pasco County

Hillsborough County
Posted: / Updated:

Tampa Police Department

TAMPA (WFLA) – A 15-year veteran with the Tampa Police Department has been charged with fraud in Pasco County.

According to the Tampa Police Department, Sgt. Shane Gadoury was charged with filing a false and fraudulent insurance claim.

Gadoury was placed on administrative duty while the department conducts an internal investigation.

“While I can’t comment on an internal investigation, I’m disappointed Shane has placed himself in this position,” said Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Solar customers left in the dark

Thumbnail for the video titled "Solar customers left in the dark"

Strawberry cream cheese calzone available at Florida Strawberry Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Strawberry cream cheese calzone available at Florida Strawberry Festival"

Deep-fried 'everything' available at Florida Strawberry Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deep-fried 'everything' available at Florida Strawberry Festival"

Some Tampa streets reopen after CSX ‘rogue’ railroad repairs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Some Tampa streets reopen after CSX ‘rogue’ railroad repairs"

Governor Ron DeSantis discusses Coronavirus preparations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor Ron DeSantis discusses Coronavirus preparations"

No coronavirus cases reported in Hillsborough County; local leaders keeping guard up

Thumbnail for the video titled "No coronavirus cases reported in Hillsborough County; local leaders keeping guard up"

Hillsborough County leaders preparing for threat of Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough County leaders preparing for threat of Coronavirus"

a special wish is granted at WrestleMania luncheon

Thumbnail for the video titled "a special wish is granted at WrestleMania luncheon"

Heartdance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heartdance"

Human Trafficking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Human Trafficking"

Human trafficking victims, survivors help others still trapped

Thumbnail for the video titled "Human trafficking victims, survivors help others still trapped"

the Vipers head coach on the upcoming game against the DC Defenders

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Vipers head coach on the upcoming game against the DC Defenders"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss