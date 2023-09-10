TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 17-year-old was caught with an AR15-style rifle and over 350 grams of marijuana during a traffic stop, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on North Mulberry Street on Friday after noticing the driver of the vehicle did not have a valid license.

The suspect got out of the car and started walking away, ignoring the commands of the authorities, TPD said.

Officers arrested the teen and conducted a search after noticing an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Upon inspection, officers seized a Daniels Defense AR15-style rifle, 357.1 grams of marijuana, 58 amphetamine/dextroamphetamine pills plastic baggies, and a black digital scale.

Tampa police said the gun was reportedly stolen in the car burglary of a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s agency vehicle.

“This arrest is the result of outstanding police work done by those committed

to keeping our community safe,” said Police Chief Lee Bercaw. “It should also serve

as a clear reminder of the consequences that teens will face when they are in

possession of guns and drugs. We will continue to do everything in our ongoing

efforts to keep guns out of the hands of those who should not have them.”

The teen was transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

He was charged with possessing the following; a firearm, a short-barreled rifle, drugs without prescription, cannabis with intent to sell or deliver, and drug paraphernalia. He was also charged with resisting an officer and having no valid driver’s license.