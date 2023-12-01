TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Police are warning citizens of increased purse and wallet thefts this holiday season, specifically at restaurants and shopping plazas.

Police said more recent incidents involve victims placing their bags on the back of their chairs while eating, allowing thieves to easily snatch your belongings.

In two cases, one victim didn’t notice their purse was missing until they were getting up to leave. Another victim remembers a “bump” on her chair, before realizing her purse was stolen.

A video released by Tampa PD shows three suspects who are believed to be responsible for several thefts. They are asking the public for help in identifying these women.

Tampa PD gave a few tips to keep your belongings safe this holiday season:

Always be aware of your surroundings

Don’t have your bag on the back of your chair

Don’t place your wallet or keys on the table

Don’t leave valuables in plain sight inside your car. Instead, store them in a hidden place and lock your car

Carry your wallet in a front pocket or use a purse that can be zipped closed

Keep valuables close to you and on yourself

“Thefts of this nature are a crime of opportunity,” Chief Lee Bercaw said. “The Tampa Police Department is encouraging the community to be mindful of how you store your personal belongings while you’re out shopping for the holidays or out for dinner with friends and loved ones.”

Officials also want to remind people if you see something, say something.

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 800-873-8477 or via TIP411.