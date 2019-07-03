Tampa police locate missing man with dementia

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jack Watkins. (Photo: Tampa Police Department)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE | Police say Jack Watkins, an 81-year-old Tampa man who was reported missing yesterday, has been located and is safe.

Further information was not available.

ORIGINAL STORY | Tampa police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing elderly man who suffers from dementia.

Jack Watkins, 81, disappeared about 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of East Seward Street.

Watkins is a 6 feet 1 inch black male, weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, beige slacks and black sandals.

Those with information on his whereabouts should call Tampa police at (813) 231-6130.

TRENDING STORIES:
Report: Nike pulls American flag sneaker after Colin Kaepernick complains
Police: Woman left $5K tip for waitress on boyfriend’s credit card after argument
Woman dies of flesh-eating bacteria on Anna Maria Island, family says
American pride at all-time low, poll finds
VIDEO: Woman licks ice cream in store, puts it back on the shelf
Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in Tampa Bay

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss