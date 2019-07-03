Tampa police locate missing man with dementia

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE | Police say Jack Watkins, an 81-year-old Tampa man who was reported missing yesterday, has been located and is safe.

Further information was not available.

ORIGINAL STORY | Tampa police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing elderly man who suffers from dementia.

Jack Watkins, 81, disappeared about 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of East Seward Street.

Watkins is a 6 feet 1 inch black male, weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, beige slacks and black sandals.

Those with information on his whereabouts should call Tampa police at (813) 231-6130.

