TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 80-year-old man with dementia.

Police said the man, Lonzer L. Stewart, was last seen on foot in the 2500 block of 20th Avenue. Police said he is unfamiliar with the area.

Police described Stewart as 5 feet 5 inches, and somewhat heavy set. They said he was wearing a light yellow 2-piece outfit and black shoes when he disappeared.

Stewart is “mobile, but walks slowly,” according to police.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call police at 813-231-6130.