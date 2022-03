TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old boy who disappeared in the Egypt Lake-Leto area.

Jadiel Vega was last seen in the area of Kirby Street and St. Peter Avenue, wearing a black polo that says Sligh Middle School, black jeans and either white or blue Crocs.

Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts was asked to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.