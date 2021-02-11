LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Tampa police seek man accused of grabbing woman against her will during Super Bowl festivities

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a battery incident that occurred on Super Bowl Sunday.

The incident happened near the intersection of W. Tampa Bay Boulevard and N. Dale Mabry Highway.

Police said the suspect allegedly grabbed a woman “inappropriately” against her will.

Video taken after the incident appears to show the suspect. He is a white man believed to be in his 30s or 40s.

Police are asking anyone who may recognize the man to call detectives at 813-231-6130.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss