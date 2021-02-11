Tampa police seek man accused of grabbing woman against her will during Super Bowl festivities

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a battery incident that occurred on Super Bowl Sunday.

The incident happened near the intersection of W. Tampa Bay Boulevard and N. Dale Mabry Highway.

Police said the suspect allegedly grabbed a woman “inappropriately” against her will.

Video taken after the incident appears to show the suspect. He is a white man believed to be in his 30s or 40s.

Police are asking anyone who may recognize the man to call detectives at 813-231-6130.