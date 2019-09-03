Breaking News
Tampa police searching for suspect who stole wallet of wheelchair-bound victim

Hillsborough County

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department are hoping you can help recognize a robbery suspect who did the unthinkable robbing a person in a wheelchair.

According to police, around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 7 a man walked towards a person in a wheelchair on 7th Avenue near 21st Street near the Columbia Restaurant.

Reaching into the victim’s shirt pocket and removing the victim’s wallet before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.

