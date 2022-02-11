Tampa police searching for teen last seen nearly a month ago

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department needs your help locating a missing woman who was last seen on Jan. 16.

According to Tampa police, Aviyonna Quillen, 18, was last seen in Plant City wearing a white Nike sweater, red/black plaid pants and black Nike sandals.

She is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds with hazel eyes and black hair. She may be on her way to New Port Richey.

The Tampa Police Department and Ms. Quillen’s family are concerned for her safety. Anyone with information is asked to call our non-emergency number, (813)231-6130 reference case# 22-4467.

