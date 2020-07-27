LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Tampa police searching for suspects who stole $500,000 worth of jewelry

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tampa Police Department

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department need your help locating three suspects accused of robbing victims of $500,000 worth of jewelry.

Police say it at happened at the Whole Foods on North Dale Mabry Highway.

The victims were jewelry wholesalers in town to meet with clients.

Police say the suspects were seen fleeing in a dark-colored Chrysler Mini with the license plate 586-WGY.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay.

MORE TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss