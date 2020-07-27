Tampa police searching for suspects who stole $500,000 worth of jewelry

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department need your help locating three suspects accused of robbing victims of $500,000 worth of jewelry.

Police say it at happened at the Whole Foods on North Dale Mabry Highway.

The victims were jewelry wholesalers in town to meet with clients.

Police say the suspects were seen fleeing in a dark-colored Chrysler Mini with the license plate 586-WGY.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay.

