Tampa police searching for suspect in Publix, Fresh Market robberies

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are searching for a person that robbed a local Publix and Fresh Market within minutes of each other.

The robberies took place at the Publix on Gandy Boulevard and Fresh Market on Henderson Boulevard.

Surveillance video shows the robber wearing what appears to be a scraggly black wig to cover their face. At one point, he is seen flashing a firearm store on the waistband of his jeans.

If you recognize the robber, contact the Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay on their website.

