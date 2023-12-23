TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are searching for a missing man who they believe has memory issues.
70 year-old Partab Jaigobind was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue plaid pajama pants, and a hat with red, yellow, and green detailing, according to TPD.
His last known location was the 10200 block of North 29th Street, which is in a neighborhood next to Busch Gardens.
Anyone with information about the man’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department’s non-emergency line at (813) 231-6130.