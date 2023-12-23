TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are searching for a missing man who they believe has memory issues.

70 year-old Partab Jaigobind was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue plaid pajama pants, and a hat with red, yellow, and green detailing, according to TPD.

Partab Jaigobind, 70. (Tampa Police Department)

His last known location was the 10200 block of North 29th Street, which is in a neighborhood next to Busch Gardens.

Anyone with information about the man’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department’s non-emergency line at (813) 231-6130.