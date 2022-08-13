TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is searching for a 78-year-old man with dementia who they said wandered off from his family while visiting the city.

Police said Leon Iverson, 78, was last seen at 11 p.m. on Friday in the 900 block of East Ida Street, which is just north of the intersection of North Nebraska Avenue and East M.L.K. Jr. Boulevard. He was last seen wearing a light grey polo shirt with black and white stripes, grey pants, and red and grey Nike sneakers.

Leon Iverson is 5 feet tall with a thin build. Tampa police said he has grey dreadlocks, which are slightly longer than they were when the photo was taken.

Police said they are especially concerned for his safety because he has dementia and is not familiar with the city.