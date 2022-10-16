TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are asking for your help finding a missing endangered woman.

The Tampa Police Department said Marcia Douglas, 58, was last seen at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday at the 1400 block of Cartier Drive, which appears to be near the Regency Square Apartments.

Police said Marcia was last seen wearing a gray Bob Marley shirt, blue jeans and black socks with no shoes.

If you see Marcia or know anything about her whereabouts please contact the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130.