TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department needs your help locating a missing teen who is considered endangered.

Police say Luis Fernandez, 19 was last seen early Sunday morning in the 3000 block of Leroy Street and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants & his glasses.

Fernandez’s family says he does not have his medicine with him and are very concerned.

If you see Luis you are asked to call 813-231-6130.