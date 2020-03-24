Tampa police searching for missing elderly man

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department needs your help locating a missing man who has the onset of dementia.

According to Tampa police, David Bryant, 92, was last seen leaving his home in the area of Pine St and Dale Mabry driving his 2012 silver Ford Taurus bearing Florida license plate 756-2QU at 6 p.m on Monday.

Mr. Bryant was last seen wearing a yellow/gray checkered shirt with gray cotton pants and a light gray golfer style hat.

Anyone with information about Mr. Bryant is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department.