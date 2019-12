TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl who is believed to be missing and endangered.

Quantia Mills was last seen at her home on Dec.26 in the 2000 block of East 111th Avenue.

Mills is 5 feet 7 inches and weighs 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a camouflage jacket, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130