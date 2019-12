TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa police need your help locating a missing man who was last seen on Tuesday.

Police say Dale Dickman, 68, was last seen in 4000 block of South Manhattan Avenue.

Dickman was last seen wearing a cream-colored hat, dark button-up shirt, & dark gray pants.

His family is very concerned about his well-being. If you see Dickman please call us at 813-231-6130.