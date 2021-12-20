Tampa Police searching for missing 29-year-old woman

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Officers from the Tampa Police Department are searching for a missing 29-year-old woman last seen driving a Hyundai sedan along East Louisiana Avenue.

Julia Watson is described as being 5’3, 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen driving a black 4 door Hyundai Elantra in the 1000 block of East Louisiana Avenue.

Watson is believed to be accompanied by her small black and brown dog, Peanut.

Anyone with information on Watson’s whereabouts is asked to call the TPD non-emergency number, (813) 231-6130 reference case number, 21-524445.

