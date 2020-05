TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department needs your help locating a missing 2-year-old girl.

According to police, Lori Thermidor was last seen Friday around 3:30 p.m. in the 19400 block of Redwood Point Drive in Tampa.

Thermidor was last seen wearing a pink with grey polka dots, two piece pajamas set.

She is 3 feet tall and approximately 40 pounds, with a single pony tail. If located please call the Tampa Police Department (813) 231-6130.