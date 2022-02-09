Tampa police searching for missing 14-year-old

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department needs your help locating a missing teenager who was last seen on Monday, according to her family.

According to police, Mahoney was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and white tennis shoes carrying a light-colored backpack and may be in the South Tampa area.

Mahoney is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call our non-emergency number, (813)231-6130 reference case number, 22-51643.