TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is searching for an 11-year-old girl who went missing on Monday night.

Talina Story was last seen in the 3500 block of Sarah Street in Ybor City at 11 p.m., according to a Twitter post from Tampa police. She was reportedly spotted heading north on Sarah Street.

Anyone who sees Talina or has information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130. Reference case number 23-97423.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.