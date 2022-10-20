TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating an 11-year-old boy who was reported missing Thursday morning.

Officers said Zay’drian Young, 11, was last seen wearing a black shirt, khaki pants, and a green backpack.

Authorities said Young was last seen in the 2200 block of E. Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd around 10:30 this morning, walking away from his school.

