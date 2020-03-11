Tampa police searching for man with multiple medical issues

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department needs your help locating a man who police say has been missing since Sunday evening.

According to Tampa police, David Oliva Garcia, 27 was last seen around 5 p.m. at McDugald Park located on 1200 East Sligh Avenue.

Police describe Garcia as nearly non-verbal, has diminished mental capacity, multiple medical issues, and requires medication.

He is 5 feet 9 inches in height and weighs 180 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair, and a brown mustache. He was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt, jean shorts, and two hearing aids.

Anyone who sees Garcia is asked to contact 813-231-6130.