Tampa police searching for man in attempted robbery case

Hillsborough County

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department needs your help locating a man who pointed a silver revolver at two victims on the 2nd floor of the Palm Avenue Parking Garage.

According to police, the victims were walking to their vehicle when the suspect began following them on his bicycle. Once in the parking lot, the man pointed a revolver at the victims and demanded money from them.

One of the victims unsuccessfully attempted to wrestle the suspect’s gun from him. The suspect fled the garage on his bicycle.

Tampa police say the suspect may also be connected to a robbery that took place near 19th Street North and 7th Avenue East and an incident in the parking lot behind Gaspars/Acropolis in the 1800 block of 7th Avenue East.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay.

