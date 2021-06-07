Tampa police searching for armed robbery suspects

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa police need your help locating two armed robbery suspects at a gas station.

Police say armed with a black and silver handgun, the first suspect entered the store and

demanded money from the clerk while the second suspect entered the store during the offense. Both suspects fled, possibly in a southbound direction. Thankfully, no one was injured.

The first suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man in his 30s, approximately 5 feet 6 inches, 200 pounds, with dark hair, last seen wearing a gray shirt, black pants while the second suspect is a black man approximately 5 feet 10 inches, weighs 130 pounds, last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts, red mask, gray backpack

Anyone with information that could assist detectives in identifying these suspects is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay.