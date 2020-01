TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are looking for a man who stole a woman’s purse outside of a nightclub in Tampa.

Police said the purse was snatched from a woman in the parking lot of 1828 Lounge, 5110 40th St. North.

Investigators posted store surveillance video that shows the suspect using the victim’s debit card at a restaurant in Temple Terrace.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man to call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay, Inc. at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

