TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are looking for a man suspected of robbing the SunTrust Bank in downtown Monday.

According to Tampa PD’s Facebook, the robber passed a note to the teller asking for an unknown amount of money and left. Police said he was lsat seen heading north on Marion Street near Kennedy Boulevard.

If you know who the man seen in the pictures is, tell Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay, Inc. or call 1800-873-TIPS!