Tampa police search for missing man with dementia

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are asking for the public’s help in locating an 84-year-old man.

Police say Moises Bermudez has dementia and wandered away from his home near Nebraska Avenue and Lake Avenue in Tampa on Tuesday.

Bermudez left on foot and was wearing a brown jacket at the time, police said.

They are asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to call 813-231-6130.

