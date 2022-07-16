TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is looking for a missing endangered man who has been missing since Tuesday.

Police said Hiro Verdecia left home on Iowa Avenue around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the department, Verdecia’s family is concerned for his safety.

He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a green shirt, green sneakers, and a pirate’s patch.

Verdecia is described as bring 5 feet, 9 inches tall and thin with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, call the TPD non-emergency line at 813-231-6130.