TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing this week.

Police said Javard Saunders was last seen at about 1:15 p.m. Monday walking north on Annette Avenue. He was wearing a white shirt, red sweatpants and flip flops, and carrying a blue backpack.

Police said the 12-year-old moved to Tampa from Missouri a few months ago.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call police at 813-231-6130.