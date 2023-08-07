TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are searching for a man who allegedly hit a pedestrian Monday evening and then drove away.

Samuel Gavin Leppert allegedly hit the pedestrian in the 3000 block of West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and then drove away, police said.

Samuel Gavin Leppert (Courtesy: Tampa Police Department)

The man who was hit was taken to a hospital with “significant” injuries but is expected to be OK, according to police.

Westbound Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in the area of Gomez Avenue is closed, and are expected to be closed until the investigation is over, police said.

