TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is searching for a man accused of robbing a liquor store early Saturday morning.

According to a release from the police department, a man was captured on camera emptying out the cash registers at Quick Pick Liquors – located at W. Sligh Ave. and N. Armenia Ave – at around 1:30 a.m.

Police said the suspect is a black man who is in his teens or twenties and of average-to-tall height. He was wearing a black shirt, black pants, gray gloves, a white face mask and a black hoodie with a blue and white graphic on the back.

If you recognize the man in the surveillance video above, contact the Tampa Police Department by calling (813) 231-6130, texting your tip to TIP411, or by downloading the TampaPD app, available free in the Apple & Google Play stores.