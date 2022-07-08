TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A south Tampa gas station was robbed at gunpoint on Friday, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Police said it happened at around 12:30 a.m. at the Chevron on Fowler Avenue East. Security footage shows a man pulling out a gun, pointing it at the cashier and demanding money. He then ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash and headed east.

Police said the suspect is likely a 17 or 18 year old and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with cartoon characters on it, blue jeans and a blue latex glove on his right hand.

If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130, Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS, or by using the TampaPD app, available on Apple and Google Play.