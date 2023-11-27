TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are searching for two porch pirates who stole several packages last week and are reminding residents on steps to help prevent the thefts.

Two people were seen on surveillance video stealing packages Nov. 10 from a home in the 2500 block of Watrous Avenue, police said. Police released the video on Monday.

“Package thefts are a crime of opportunity,” Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. “There is no greater opportunity than now when many residents have multiple packages delivered several times a week. Porch pirates are looking for easy targets, but even the smallest efforts in protecting and concealing your valuables can make all the difference and help prevent you from becoming a victim.”

Tampa police recommend purchasing a porch lock box for accepting packages, asking a friend or neighbor to pick up the package, require a signature on delivery, or use secure locations such as Amazon lockers, FedEx or UPS stores.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to call 800-873-TIPS.